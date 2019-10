Отборът на Бекъм показа как ще изглежда новият му ултрамодерен стадион (видео)

View this post on Instagram

El futuro @miafreedompark: 58 acres of public park and green space, restaurants and shops, fútbol fields for the community, the 26,000 seat #MLS stadium of #InterMiamiCF y más. All 100% privately funded, learn more using the link in bio.

A post shared by Inter Miami CF (@intermiamicf) on Oct 21, 2019 at 3:38pm PDT