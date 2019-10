Петер Чех дебютира с победа в хокея (галерия)

View this post on Instagram

Petr Cech, welcome to the DaveArt family! It was so exciting to paint and create your Storyteller design. A design which pays tribute to both London and Petr’s homecountry. It was so fun to brainstorm and build this design with you Petr! The top and sides of the mask pays tribute to London, you will find the logos of both Arsenal and Chelsea, and if you look close you will also find the Tower Bridge, Big Ben and The Eye... The lower part of the mask pays tribute to Petr’s homecountry, and especially his hockey idol, the legendary Dominik Hasek. Thanks again Petr! @petrcech #DaveArt #DaveArtTheCradleOfCreativity #DaveArtTheStoryteller

