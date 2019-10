Григор Димитров вече тренира в зала (видео)

A post shared by Visit FunctionalTennis.com (@functionaltennis) on Oct 9, 2019 at 1:29pm PDT

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Piatti Tennis Center (@piattitenniscenter) on Oct 9, 2019 at 11:14am PDT

View this post on Instagram

Ok, Grigor is going to Stockholm ...



From vitaminwellsverige IG pic.twitter.com/a73SeOUrcd