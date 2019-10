Продават билети за битката на Кобрата, но той още няма съперник

View this post on Instagram

PRESS PLAY and get a sneak peak of what 12,000 people in @instagrizz_fg Stadium on Saturday November 9th Veterans Day weekend will see and millions of ESPN subscribers world wide! The #559 will be on Took me 5 years but I got it done and a whole lot of surprises that night for our Marine Champion! Make sure to follow @chukchansigold as they will be announcing fight promotions, contests, free ticket vouchers, an @jcramirez2012 meet and greet with fight tickets and so much more! @jamelherring defends his World Title, the #1 IBF heavyweight contender @kubratpulev will set himself up to fight @anthonyjoshua or @andy_destroyer13 and @g_squad_nation who sold out the Stockton SMG Arena himself with 10,100 people in May will make his Central Valley return so we better see the #209 out here! #Boxing #IputOnForMyCity

