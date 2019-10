Бербатов ще подкрепя Тотнъм срещу Байерн

View this post on Instagram

@bayer04fussball wish you good luck tonight vs @juventus! But do you remember this goal! Going to watch @spursofficial vs @fcbayern tonight, i hope to see something similar and a win For all young football players, as i say in the video, pay attention how the goal is created, how the players move, at the right times and at the right areas of the pitch... And everything is done with one touch! A great team goal #football

