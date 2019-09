Огромен успех! Българин спечели Musclemania в Милано, талантът ще пътува за Маями (видео+снимки)

View this post on Instagram

Here it is! 4days out! I feel like I don’t have any muscles The goal for today is 10L of water! Lets get this! We still work hard! 2 more days on low carbs and will fuel up that physique... let’s see what’s going to happen’

