Аржентина и Сърбия откриват 1/4-финалите на Мондиал 2019 (гледайте на живо)

We are 45 mins away from the tip of our opening #FIBAWC Quarter-Final, as @cabboficial face off against @KSSrbije ! #ARGSRB



Stay tuned to this thread for all the updates !



https://t.co/U6RPjx3FuZ

https://t.co/cCvWa1OCxc#WorldGotGame pic.twitter.com/P4MQuDxnWC