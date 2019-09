Тейлър подобри рекорд на Джонатан Едуардс прибави седми диамант в короната си

Job well and truly done tonight for Triple Jump titan @Taylored2jump



He beats his great friend and rival Will Claye comfortably with 17.66m to match Renaud Lavillenie's record of seven Diamond Trophies!



Watch out for him in 2020...