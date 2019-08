Вархолм: Беше лудо

View this post on Instagram

Me and coach Leif with our first Diamond League Trophy Oh btw.. It was also the 2nd fastest 400h in the history of the world, European Record, National Record, Diamond League Record, stadium Record... You get the point #foreverfaster #fa(s)tbychoice #4692

Karsten Warholm (@kwarholm) on Aug 30, 2019