Тъмнокож хокеист се оплака от расизъм в НХЛ

View this post on Instagram

This is what I’m talking about, happens all the time just never publicly talked about and just ignored. This exact thing was shouted at me in the penalty box in Denver during game 4. It’s racially motivated, IT IS a problem in society and in SPORTS. There is focus on racism in football, basketball and baseball. But in the Hockey world it’s easier to ignore, dismiss and forget because let’s face the facts hockey is a white sport. But there are black players in the league and other minorities in our sport. Time to notice it, and give it the attention it deserves. The old way of thinking is done!

A post shared by Evander Kane (@evander9kane) on Aug 28, 2019 at 3:57pm PDT