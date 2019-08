Джокович в една половина с Федерер на US Open, австралийци дебнат Надал

The 3-time champion draws Millman in R1.. Projected QF: (6) A. Zverev #USOpen | @RafaelNadal pic.twitter.com/QCQwTQp2A4

The 4th seed draws Fabbiano in R1... Projected QF: (8) Tsitsipas #USOpen | @ThiemDomi pic.twitter.com/GHkFNCPcOu





Denis and Felix will meet again in R1 in Flushing Meadows...#USOpen pic.twitter.com/2lSdwkw22y