Анди Мъри загуби и втория си мач след завръщането си

In two tight sets it's Tennys Sandgren who takes out former world no. 1 Andy Murray in his quest for his first singles win after hip surgery. 7-6(8), 7-5.



He takes on no. 2 seed wild card and Denis Shapovalov at 7:00pm EDT.

--#wsopen#builtforthesouth#atp#usopenseries pic.twitter.com/zfRXDQxs2c