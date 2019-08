"Вълците" отново спряха Ман Юнайтед, Погба пропусна дузпа (видео)

50 - Anthony Martial has scored with the very first shot in this match, becoming the 53rd player to score 50 goals in all competitions for Manchester United. Nifty. #WOLMUN pic.twitter.com/sXbF9mzOJ7

10 - 10 of Ruben Neves' 13 goals in all competitions for Wolves have come from outside the box; only Harry Wilson (12) and Christian Eriksen (11) have scored more from distance in English football since his debut for the club. Ranger. pic.twitter.com/q1pB5IP5Fv