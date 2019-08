Добра новина за България! Аржентина се класира за Олимпиадата в Токио 2020 (видео + снимки)

ARGENTINA's 2020 OLYMPICS STATUS: QUALIFIED! Congrats to De Cecco & Team for making it to #Tokyo2020! They join hosts Japan in next year's Olympic Games. 5 more teams will join them today!



Watch #FIVBOQT Matches: : https://t.co/1K0s36Okxr#Tokyo2020 #RoadToTokyo #Volleyball pic.twitter.com/jjJSEDisKj