Ливърпул поведе след автогол (гледайте на живо)

A dream start to the #PL season for the hosts at Anfield Still Liverpool 1-0 Norwich (15 mins) #LIVNOR pic.twitter.com/dcgVzi3R5s

8 - The last Premier League meeting between Liverpool and Norwich City saw eight different goalscorers in a 5-4 win for Liverpool – excluding own-goals, the only match in Premier League history to see more scorers was Tottenham 4-5 Arsenal in November 2004 (9). Spread. pic.twitter.com/fzjIB0zKsw