Бразилия се класира за участие на Олимпийските игри в Токио 2020 (видео)

View this post on Instagram

BRAZIL'S 2020 OLYMPICS STATUS: QUALIFIED!!! . Congrats to Coach ZRG, Gabi, Natalia, Tandara & team for qualifying to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics! They are the first team to receive the Daruma for perseverance, luck & guidance. #FIVBOQT #brazil #japan #Tokyo2020 #tokyo #olympics

A post shared by FIVB VOLLEYBALL (@fivbvolleyball) on Aug 3, 2019 at 1:41pm PDT