UFC официално обяви битката между Багата и Черния звяр

. . . . #FightAnnouncement . Derrick ''The Black Beast'' Lewis x Blagoy Ivanov has been added to #UFC244 on 11/02 . This will be Lewis’s second straight November trip to “The World’s Most Famous Arena” after he unsuccessfully challenged Daniel Cormier for the UFC heavyweight title last year at UFC 230. Lewis is currently on the first losing skid of his career after dropping consecutive fights to Cormier and Junior dos Santos, a rough patch that followed a stretch of nine wins in 10 fights. . Ivanov, a former World Series of Fighting heavyweight champion, has won two straight after dropping a unanimous decision to dos Santos in his UFC debut in July of last year. He has since picked up back-to-back wins over Tai Tuivasa and Ben Rothwell. . Source: MMAFighting.com

A post shared by Joe Devlin @ MMAFNL (@mma_fightnightlive) on Aug 1, 2019 at 2:29pm PDT