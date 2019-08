България гони второ участие на Олимпийски игри

Nasya Dimitrova had a successful 2019 #VNL after being one of the Best Blockers in the Preliminary Round. With facing , & , needs her presence in the middle from start to finish & qualify for #Tokyo2020.



Read more about the #FIVBOQT on https://t.co/KMWCa8GvGy. pic.twitter.com/tBpvm4HEVJ