Вилфредо Леон дебютира за Полша! Възпитаниците на Витал Хейнен отнесоха Холандия (видео + снимки)

View this post on Instagram

Yesterday I had my debut in Polish National Team in a game against the Netherlands. It was very emotional for me and I am happy that so many people gave me a warm welcome in Opole. Do zobaczenia dzisiaj na drugim meczu! taken from @asserwisowy

A post shared by Wilfredo León Venero (@wilfredo_leon_official) on Jul 28, 2019 at 2:38am PDT