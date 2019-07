Предпоследното издание на световната клубна купа ще започне на 11 декември в Катар

FIFA Club #WorldCup Qatar 2019 to be played from 11 to 21 December. @Rayados, Hienghène Sport & @LFC qualified so far - @CAF_Online, @theafcdotcom, @CONMEBOL and @QFA_EN representatives to be known in the coming months. More on @FIFAcom https://t.co/ZqfjSQoAxg pic.twitter.com/oUHQRPs0jQ