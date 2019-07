Джени Суши проговори: Шокирах се, когато Кубрат ме целуна

View this post on Instagram

A quick teaser of @gabigarciaofficial and @jennysushe interview, I’m working hard on getting The full one done. #ufc #boxing #bjj #kickboxing #muaythai #fitness #gym #jiujitsu #workout #fighter #martialarts #training #fight #health #wrestling #athlete #bodybuilding

A post shared by Jason Navarrete (@jason_navarrete_) on Jun 18, 2019 at 4:38pm PDT