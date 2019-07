Красивата съпруга на Месут Йозил също е била в джипа при нападението

View this post on Instagram

Ozil's car was attacked and Kolasinak was defending him. Arsenal confirmed that both Ozil and Kolasinak were safe The club treats it as a "private matter" and says it does not affect pre-season training. Met Police was called to Platts Lane in North London, where they talked to each of who worked with a nearby restaurant after the incident.

