Майкъл Биспинг се върна към времето в затвора

View this post on Instagram

#quittersneverwin releases next week in the Uk. With the help of my good friend @antpoc we did a pretty good job. I’ll be at Waterstones in the BlueWater shopping centre on Thursday evening (Kent) and Waterstones at the Trafford centre on Friday. (Manchester) hopefully see some of you there!

A post shared by Mikebisping (@mikebisping) on Jul 17, 2019 at 8:49pm PDT