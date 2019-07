Астън Вила привлече Трезеге

We are delighted to confirm the signing of @Trezeguet from Kasimpasa for an undisclosed fee, subject to a work visa and international clearance.. Full story https://t.co/oOgW3wP2Cs #WelcomeTrezeguet #AVFC pic.twitter.com/C2QghlFiaw

The boss on our new signing...



“He’s the type of wide player that we have been looking for who is direct, causes problems for the opposition in the final third and scores goals.”#WelcomeTrezeguet #AVFC pic.twitter.com/Kw0A5OEAue