Новият в Левски се сбогува трогателно с бившия си клуб

View this post on Instagram

I want to use this opportunity to say a very big thanks to @bkhackenofcl for a wonderful and memorable 7 and half years.I thank the former club chairman Dennis Andersson, the current club chairman Marcus, the sports director Sonny Karlson , my former coaches Peter Gerhardsson, Mikeal Stahre and current coach Andreas Alm with his technical staffs for helping me develop as a player and a person to this point in my life. To my former teammates and current teammates, I thank them for complimenting my efforts to become who I am now. To the staffs up in the office, I say thank you so much for all the helps and laughter. I say a very big thank you to the fans who cheered for me every game even in the difficult periods. It is sad but it is time for a new challenge . , in as much as I am excited about it , I can’t go without saying a big thank you to all. I will forever be GRATEFUL to you all in @bkhackenofcl and its my prayer that ALLAH will open the doors of successful to the club this season. I also want to thank my management @clubconsultafrica for a job well done. They believed in me even during tough times. May Allah bless anybody who contributed in anyway to my success. Thank you allbye Nasiru Mohamed

A post shared by Nasiru Mohammed 11 (@nasiru10) on Jul 23, 2019 at 12:41pm PDT