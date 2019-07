Иранския Хълк изригна: Ще унищожа всеки, който ме предизвика в ММА

View this post on Instagram

Having accepted his challenge, I soon realized that this coward Brazilian Romario( brazilian hulk) refused to fight with me in the cage. I should have known he wouldn't have the guts to face me. He wanted to knock my head off what a hilarious joke! I wish I could have faced him in the cage so that I could crush his head under my feat. Anyhow, I'm excited for a good challenge. Whoever comes, I'll be ready. Let me put it in a nutshell whoever dares to challenge me I'll destroy him. . . .

