Дерек Чисора по стъпките на Кубрат Пулев (видео + снимка)

View this post on Instagram

LOL My Interview with @derekwarchisora is now up on the @officialbehindthegloves channel ( Disclaimer: All jokes!) #boxing #heyfightfans #behindthegloves #heavyweight #boxingvideos #dereckchisora @hayemakerboxing

A post shared by Michelle Joy Phelps (@michellejoyphelps) on Jul 18, 2019 at 7:16am PDT