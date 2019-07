Рафаел Леао става играч на Валенсия

Lille’s 20-year-old Portuguese attacker Rafael Leão is set to leave Ligue 1 side Lille this summer. Lille have received bids from Valencia (€35m + €5m), Everton (€37.5m), Napoli (€32.5m) with Aston Villa’s offer remaining unclear. [L’Équipe]



