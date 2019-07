Велосипедист прелетя над колоната в Тура

View this post on Instagram

This moment was insane! Thanks for your messages guys! by @fabian_mct @orangebikes @hopetech @p2v_team @lelioran @troyleedesigns_bike_france @northwave_official @nube_tubeless @oakleybike @forbike_clothing #orangebikes #hopetech #troyleedesigns #downhill #mtb #mountains #ridehard #mountainbike #mountainbiking #lelioran #p2vteam#renthal

A post shared by (@valentin_anouilh) on Jul 16, 2019 at 12:23pm PDT