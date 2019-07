Магдалена Малеева с победа на "Уимбълдън"

View this post on Instagram

Unless your a tennis fanatic you may not know this women! Youlia Berberian-Maleeva raises three daughters, Manuela, Magdalena and Katerina without any financial means and in a communist Bulgaria and against all odds steered them into the top 10 of the WTA singles rankings. No3, No4, No6 respectively. She herself won the Bulgarian national championship 9 times! This was one of the most surreal experiences I have had since being a coach. The advice herself and her daughter gave during their seminar on creating a Champion was so beneficial! Sad the conference has come to an end #tenniscommunity #tennisworld #tennis family #coachingconference #wta #britishtennis #ulstertennis #tennisireland #tennisforeveryone #wtcatennis #wtcaconference #womenstennis #juniortennis #seniortennis #tennislife #performancetennis #paris #wta #atp #itf #wtca #tennisdevelopment #highperformance #highperformancecoach #highperformancecoaching #tennisdevelopment #rolandgarros #maleeva

