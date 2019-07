GLORY обяви най-мечтаната битка: Бадър Хари - Рико Верхувен 2

View this post on Instagram

Fireworks in the making! Who is going to watch the second bout between Rico Verhoeven and Badr Hari? #glorykickboxing #kickboxing . . Posted @withrepost • @glorykickboxing COLLISION 2 is coming! Go to GLORYkickboxing.com or click on the link in our bio to register for the pre-sale. #UnfinishedBusiness

A post shared by FIGHT GLOBE (@fightglobe) on Jul 11, 2019 at 12:27am PDT