САЩ се справи с Франция на финалите в Чикаго (видео + снимки)

Digs, saves, big swings...this rally has them all! Great point!



Watch USA vs France live: https://t.co/Mb4bOX6fvT #VNL Finals tickets: https://t.co/ud82KQDnMw #BePartOfTheGame #volleyball #VNLmen @usavolleyball @FFvolley pic.twitter.com/5ChL16eLfA