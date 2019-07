Пакистан отказа виза на Лаура Далмайер

View this post on Instagram

No visa - no Pakistan! ‍ Unfortunately, my planned expedition to this interesting country has become nothing, but yesterday's snow... Speaking of snow - we found a lot of snow in the Alps around Chamonix lately. Over the majestic peaks of the Kuffner ridge our path led us to the summit of Mont Maudit. #kuffnergrat #montmaudit #dienächsteeiszeitkommtbestimmt

