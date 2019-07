Проблемите с Погба започнаха от първия ден в Австралия

Nothing like a walk to stretch the legs after a 16-hour flight #MUFC #MUTOUR pic.twitter.com/3jc4dfVNpx

Pogba

Lukaku #MUFC have arrived in Perth for their tour of Australia with Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku part of their 28-man squad: https://t.co/Klx2jICXbb pic.twitter.com/6I5Fq6bP8u