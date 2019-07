Владимир Кличко взе окончателно решение

View this post on Instagram

I am enjoying the premiere of the documentary #KROOS, a movie about the German soccer player @toni.kr8s, at the moment successfully playing for @realmadrid. I got to know Toni as a very diffident, quiet and at the same time open-minded person – let’s see, if the movie will show us all those aspects of his personality – and maybe more! Producer of the movie is @leopold.hoesch, whose films have been awarded multiple times. Beforehand he portrayed sports personalities like @swish41 (2014) and Vitali & me. Our film, made in 2011, was called “Klitschko”. I am sure “Kroos” will be successful, too – even if it only can be half as good as the movie about the two Klitschkos :P

A post shared by Wladimir Klitschko (@klitschko) on Jun 30, 2019 at 10:02am PDT