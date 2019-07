Ияд Хамуд се върна в Локо (Пд)

Top youth players who have been released



Juan Familio-Castillo (#CFC)

Bayli Spencer-Adams (#AFC)

Pawe uk (#EFC)

Kane Ritchie Hosler (#MCFC)

Rocco Fregapane (#MUFC)

Dylan Duncan (#THFC)

Kai Fifield (#AVFC)

Eyad Hammoud (#SWFC)#football #transferwindow