Реал предлага на Ливърпул замяна между Асенсио и Мане

3 Years Ago Today:



@LFC signed Sadio Mané from @SouthamptonFC for £34m.



123 Games

59 Goals

22 Assists



@ChampionsLeague winner.



@PremierLeague Golden Boot winner.



@LFC Player of the Year winner.



Signed new 5-year-contract.



What. A. Signing. pic.twitter.com/Unf5kxSjGy