Интер пита за Гарет Бейл

Gareth Bale in 6 Seasons won 14 Trophies, Scoring + Assisting 167 Times in 229 Matches with 9 G+A in Finals.



Go on & Hate his attitude, but Respect him for what he's done for the Club.



What's worse? Some of Real Madrid fans refuse to call him, A Club Legend. Utter Disrespect. pic.twitter.com/wuM4rhf5vG