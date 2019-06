Бадър Хари се раздели с Майк Пасание

View this post on Instagram

I hereby would like to announce the end of my collaboration with my trainer, Mike Passenier. I want to pay tribute to Mike for his amazing, successful work alongside me for so many years and to thank him for his professionalism, his loyalty and for the lessons he taught me in kick-boxing. My decision is guided by my strong will for development. Outstanding accomplishments do not come from comfort zones. Following the recent six fight agreement signed with Glory, my ambition is to become the next Heavy Weight Champion. I assure all my fans that I am at the highest level of motivation, confidence and competitiveness. - Succes and nothing less. - I will be announcing my new trainer in the upcoming weeks. Badr Hari

A post shared by Badr Hari (@badrhariofficial) on Jun 21, 2019 at 1:01am PDT