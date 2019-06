Безлична България срещу Германия в последния си мач от Лигата на нациите (видео + галерия)

First rally of the match goes to Germany ! Jennifer Geerties is in charge of it. We’re going live now! https://t.co/KO2zm2ahyq #BePartOfTheGame #Volleyball #VNLWomen #VNL #InGame @bfvolley @TeamGER_Volley pic.twitter.com/L2NesCNHqM

Лена Щигрот атакува за 6:3. Първото техническо прекъсване дойде при 8:5 за Германия.

Bulgaria fights against Germany based on some great defensive work and Silvana Chausheva's spikes!

Germany has the first set under control with its block stopping Bulgaria and they all celebrate it!



Come and enjoy the #VNL