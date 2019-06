Благой Иванов ще почива два месеца след победата над Тай Туиваса

View this post on Instagram

Wake up cunt it’s Monday I’m back working @mbmountycounty is nearly open and looking great and @fta_apparel @fta_tag has new gear coming and events just around the corner. Resting my body up now and then back at it with the team. Damn it’s good to be home and back in the AREA ESSHHAAAY FTA #bambam #FTA #westernsydney #australia #home #foboriginal #musclebros #mtdruitt #opensoon @bigprettymma if you still looking for a job bumboy you can sweep my shop floors after hours. Uptoo you LEL

