Тай Туиваса се утеши за загубата с българска ракия, подарък от Багата (снимки)

If it was easy every cunt would do it. Tough times in my past have made me what I am today. Haven’t got to watch it back yet but there’s a winner and a loser in this sport and wasn’t my day. shoutouts @blagoyivanovmma I said before the fight he’s a soldier and he proved it even more in there like us AUSSIES would say he’s one tough cunt. and a great guy. We talked before the fight and said we would have to catch up after the fight for a drink. As fighters know it’s not always that easy and we didn’t get the chance hospital media etc etc. but I was left with a great present to my room from Bulgaria thank you to Blagoy and his crew that I met and thank you for the present if you ever come down under I will definitely return the favour and if you ever wanna run that back I’d love too as well but it was you’re day bruv good win. Onto the next. Thanks to all my ride or dies I appreciate y’all I’ll be back @schwarzenegger

Tai 'BamBam' Tuivasa | FTA (@bambamtuivasa) on Jun 10, 2019