10 от 10! Невероятната хегемония на Федедер, Надал и Джокович продължава с пълна сила

Big 3 of @RogerFederer (20), @RafaelNadal (18) and @DjokerNole (15) has won...

* 10 straight Grand Slams since 2017 @AustralianOpen (100%)

* 14 of 16 Slams since 2015 @Wimbledon (88%)

* 49 of 57 Slams since 2005 @RolandGarros (86%)

* 53 of 64 Slams since 2003 Wimbledon (83%)