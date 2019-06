Ето колко пари заслужи Багата с победата си на UFC 238

View this post on Instagram

UFC 238 Top Salaries(Without ppv points, sponsoring etc.) 1. Henry Cejudo: $440,000 ($350,000 to show, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $40,000 fight week incentive pay) 2. Valentina Shevchenko: $300,000 ($105,000 to show, $105,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $40,000 fight week incentive pay) 3. Donald Cerrone: $245,000 ($175,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $20,000 fight week incentive pay) 4. Tony Ferguson: $235,000 ($160,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $15,000 fight week incentive pay) 5. Aljamain Sterling: $160,000 ($75,000 to show, $75,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay) 6. Marlon Moraes: $130,000 ($100,000 to show, $30,000 fight week incentive pay) 7. Jessica Eye: $130,000 ($100,000 to show, $30,000 fight week incentive pay) 8. Blagoy Ivanov: $113,500 ($55,000 to show, $55,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay) 9. Eddie Wineland: $77,000 ($31,000 to show, $31,000 win bonus, $15,000 fight week incentive pay) 10. Ricardo Lamas: $75,000 ($55,000 to show, $20,000 fight week incentive pay) 11. Jimmie Rivera: $73,000 ($68,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay) 12. Petr Yan: $64,000 ($30,000 to show, $30,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay) 13. Tatiana Suarez: $64,000 ($30,000 to show, $30,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay) 14. Pedro Munhoz: $61,000 ($51,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay) 15. Darren Stewart: $49,000 ($22,000 to show, $22,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay) 16. Katlyn Chookagian: $41,000 ($18,000 to show, $18,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay) 17. Calvin Kattar: $40,000 ($18,000 to show, $18,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay) 18. Xiaonan Yan: $36,000 ($16,000 to show, $16,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay) 19. Angela Hill: $36,000 ($26,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay) 20. Alexa Grasso: $32,000 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay) Follow @mmanetherlands for weekly salary posts #UFC238 #TonyFerguson #DonaldCerrone #HenryCejudo #MarlonMoraes

