Тай Туиваса: Браво, Благой! Отлична победа

Sorry to all my fans and everyone back home on AUS faaark. this the fight business big props to @blagoyivanovmma he’s one tough cunt good win bruv. WESTERN SYDNEY SORRY GUYS I LOVE YALL

A post shared by Tai 'BamBam' Tuivasa | FTA (@bambamtuivasa) on Jun 8, 2019 at 9:16pm PDT