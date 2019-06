Тайсън Фюри проведе открита тренировка с корона (снимки)

View this post on Instagram

Competition time Fancy winning four wristbands for the Fury v Schwarz match for you and your friends? Usually £5 per pre-ordered wristband with a free drink; tag your friends you would bring with you to be in for the chance of viewing it in Beyond in the early hours of Sunday the 15th #fury #schwarz #boxing #match #game #vegas #lasvegas #boxingmatch #fight #barandbeyondchelmsford #chelmsford #essex #heavyweightboxing #heavyweight #championship #heavyweightchampionship

A post shared by Bar and Beyond (@barandbeyondchelmsford) on Jun 4, 2019 at 4:56am PDT