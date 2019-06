Седем играчи са били подкупени в разследвания мач между Валядолид и Валенсия

"Seven players were bribed" El Mundo have published phone conversation recordings They prove that match-fixing took place during Real Valladolid's game with Valencia Read the full story here https://t.co/o075llYwgh pic.twitter.com/zPIgwOWnXb

The match fixing scandal continues to unfold in Spain



Valencia's win at Valladolid is considered to have been involved



Los Che were gifted two goals through defensive errors



https://t.co/tq5LXw2hCa pic.twitter.com/QsbQqs5PxQ