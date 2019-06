Протеже на Джошуа спечели с преждевременно отсъден ТКО в "Медисън Скуер Гардън"

BUATSI WINS US DEBUT



Light heavyweight up-and-comer @boxingbuatsi moves to 11-0 (9 KO's) after hurting and halting Mexico's Marco Antonio Periban in the 4th round on the #JoshuaRuiz undercard...



Brought to you by: @Betfred #Boxing #BuatsiPeriban pic.twitter.com/w0xkaZso7L