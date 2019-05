Четирикратен шампион се раздели с Лудогорец

View this post on Instagram

After 4 whole years, my contract with Ludogorets comes to the end. It was a time of winnings and some defeats which certainly made me learn and progress meanwhile. I’m so grateful for all the Ludogorets fans , my team mates , and all the staff. I wanna say thank you, specially to @pfcludogorets1945 you’ll be always in my heart.

