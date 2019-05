Киелини: Невъзможно е да играя още 3 години, не се виждам като треньор

Chiellini: "It's a very hard cycle to repeat, for continuity of success. That's why I wouldn't be surprised to see him again at Juve in a few years, because the love that Max has for Juventus and vice-versa is so great that tomorrow they could be found together again, at peace." pic.twitter.com/k6t192lgNb

Chiellini: "Its natural to think about the future. In August I will turn 35, it remains for me to play a year or two, almost impossible for three. I would like to undertake a more managerial course. If I think of the future, i don't think the life of a coach is for me." pic.twitter.com/QdVWt3UlYG